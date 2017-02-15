Armstrong 7-11 robbery suspects cuffed
A A
RCMP have three people in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Armstrong.
The robbery happened just after midnight Tuesday at the 7-11 where a woman armed with a knife got away with some cash and merchandise.
Police say she jumped in a car and took off. However, witnesses saw the heist and provided details to the police including a description of the car.
Officers located the car and arrested the three occupants including the alleged woman who robbed the store.
She’s been identified as 26-year-old Angelina Donatucci-Urlacher.
Her two alleged accomplices have been identified as 24-year-old Daine Vollmin and 26-year-old Matthew Roy.
Comments