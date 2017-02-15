Ontario police officer sentenced to 16 months in jail after being found guilty of sexual assault

A York Regional Police officer has been sentenced to 16 months in jail after being found guilty of sexual assault in connection with a 2015 incident, officials said.

Police received a complaint “of a sexual nature” against the officer on Jan. 4, 2015 and the case was referred to Ontario’s independent police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The SIU charged Young Min Von Seefried, a uniformed patrol constable employed by York Regional Police since 2006, with one count of sexual assault on June 8 of that year and he was subsequently suspended with pay.

Von Seefried was found guilty in November and was sentenced Wednesday. Also as a part of the sentence, he will be placed on the sex offender registry for 10 years and will be banned from having weapons for five years. Von Seefried will also be on probation for two years after his prison term.

The statement said York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe has suspended the officer without pay in accordance with the Police Services Act.

“We want to assure our community York Regional Police will not tolerate any behavior that victimizes citizens. We are committed to our value of accountability and we take any allegation against our members very seriously,” Jolieffe said.

If you feel you had an inappropriate interaction with this officer please contact our Professional Standards Bureau at 866-876-5423 x6676 pic.twitter.com/0kMSS7vFSQ — York Regional Police (@YRP) February 15, 2017

York Regional Police professional standards investigators have released photos of Von Seefried “to ensure there are no further victims.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6676, the SIU at 1-800-787-8529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.