Shovelling: the new Montreal workout

There is certainly no easy way to get rid of all the snow that blanketed the island of Montreal in recent days.

Sometimes it comes down to strapping on some boots and grabbing a shovel, something that is giving Gilles Duhamel a good workout.

The 78-year-old Pointe-Claire resident isn’t complaining though, he’s waded through knee-deep piles before

“I like when I can sit down and read, but when it needs to be done, it needs to be done,” Duhamel said.

His snow-blower definitely makes the job easier, but he’s always happy just to get outside.

“I think the air, and living in Canada makes me feel good.”

Duhamel is not the only one getting a workout though. The accumulated snow has made it difficult for Montrealers to dig out and get around.

Near white-out conditions struck the entire Greater Montreal region, straining the city workers as well.

“This year has been a more demanding year in terms of the amount of salt required,” said Beaconsfield Public Works Director Andrew Duffield.

His town budgeted about half a million dollars on snow and ice removal for this season, using already 1500 tonnes of road salt.

#Beaconsfield buying 1500 tons worth of salt to keep roads and sidewalks clear. Part of $490,000 snow clearing budget. pic.twitter.com/7B2x7QBUMC — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) February 15, 2017

Beaconsfield mayor Georges Bourelle believes it’s the constant temperature fluctuations that have made this winter more difficult for crews.

“The biggest challenge this year—and I think we’re going to be facing it from now on—is ice because of the freezing rain,” he said.

Once the city clears the streets and sidewalks, residents are still left with mounds of snow on their properties to shovel, but many are taking it in stride.

Crews all over #WestIsland trying to keep up following multiple heavy snow falls. No "down to the pavement" policies in effect. pic.twitter.com/L8G3a20Pc2 — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) February 15, 2017

“It’s actually been pretty good,” one Beaconsfield resident said.

“The streets are cleared all the time, I have no complaints at all. My kids actually like the snow.”

That might be the only attitude to have while city crews work around the clock to clear as much as they can since there is more snow in the forecast.