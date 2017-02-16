OurYYC On the Road: Global News Hour at 6 in Inglewood

Global Calgary is taking our show on the road to Inglewood on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The southeast neighbourhood is just east of the downtown core and Fort Calgary. It’s home to our city’s original main street, which dates back to 1875.

Watch as Linda Olsen, Gord Gillies and the Global News team broadcast live from Smithbilt Hats. The legendary company has called Inglewood home for almost a decade.

#OurYYC On the Road: Tell us why Global News Hour should come to you

Join us as we visit some historic buildings and explore what’s ahead for this trendy community.

It has become a desirable place to buy a home and set up business, but there are also challenges when an inner-city neighbourhood has such coveted real estate. We’ll investigate the impact of development and higher rents.

It’s described as a one-stop shop for foodies as well as people who love to listen to live music, check out art galleries, stroll through festivals and enjoy Calgary’s diverse cultural scene. We’ll find out why the 9 Avenue strip is such a big draw for artists.

You’ll also hear about the natural landscape that includes the Inglewood Bird Sanctuary – a favourite for bird watchers and families.

Tune in to Global News at 5 p.m. and the Global News Hour at 6.