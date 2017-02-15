Former Edmonton Oiler Mike Comrie under investigation for ‘alleged sexual battery’

Former Edmonton Oiler Mike Comrie is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a statement to Global News, the LAPD confirmed there is an “open investigation of an alleged sexual battery” involving the former NHLer. No other details were provided.

Hollywood gossip website, TMZ, says the 36-year-old claims the encounter with the woman was consensual.

Comrie played in Edmonton between 2000 and 2003 and then again for the 2009/2010 season.

He retired from the NHL in 2011.