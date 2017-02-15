Does the recent heavy rainfall mean an end to the North Shore ski season?

What a difference a few days make.

Up until Tuesday night, it has been a stellar ski season on the North Shore mountains.

Thanks to the heavy rain overnight, the slopes on Grouse, Cypress and Seymour mountains are drenched. But with a snow base of 336 centimetres at the summit, officials at Seymour say they aren’t worried.

“It’s been the most snow in a long, long time and we have a great snow pack… and we’re open for another two months,” Simon Whitehead with Mt. Seymour said. Story continues below “We’re looking forward to the season. We just have to get through the wet weather like we do every year.”

A rainfall warning remains in effect for parts of B.C.’s South Coast Wednesday morning.

The wet weather is due to a series of frontal systems hitting the region. Up to 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by Thursday morning. Squamish will also see about 100 millimetres of rain by tomorrow.

Although the weather along the South Coast looks miserable, it’s not all bad for North Shore skiers.

Global BC Meteorologist Mark Madryga says the freezing level will drop later on Thursday and there’s some good news for skiers as temperatures will come back down to below freezing temperatures late tomorrow and through the weekend.

While the outdoor snow enthusiasts will need to take a short hiatus due to inclement weather, rivers and creeks are still rising which prompted a high streamflow advisory.

High streamflow advisory

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for central Vancouver Island and the South Coast, including:

Howe Sound, including the Stawamus River and surrounding creeks

North Shore, including the Seymour River, Coquitlam River and surrounding creeks

Fraser Valley, including the Chilliwack River and surrounding creeks

Sunshine Coast, including creeks in the Gibsons and Sechelt areas

The forecast centre says at this time it does not look like the rivers will reach flood stage, but low-lying areas may experience some flooding. Melting snow could also create some flooding.

The public is asked to stay clear of rivers during this period.

~ with files from Amy Judd