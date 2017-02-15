OPP officer charged with assault after woman arrested in eastern Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A provincial police officer is facing a charge after a woman was injured during an arrest in eastern Ontario.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers went to a home in North Grenville, south of Ottawa, on Nov. 14, 2016, to investigate a 911 call.

The police watchdog agency says the officers spoke with a 53-year-old woman who lived in the home, and then left, but returned a short time later.

SIU charges OPP officer with assault in relation to November 2016 arrest of 53 year old woman in North Grenville. https://t.co/j5a1ZqeMIu — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 15, 2017

The SIU says there was an interaction between the officers and the woman, and she was arrested. The woman and an officer were injured in the incident.

The SIU says Const. Thomas Hogbin, 36, is facing one count of assault, and is to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on March 10.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.