Edmonton man gets 2 years in jail for watching child porn at library

An Edmonton man has been sentenced to two years in jail for looking at child pornography at a public library.

An employee at the Woodcroft branch of the Edmonton Public Library caught Daniel Kelbert on a library computer on Feb. 19, 2016.

Library staff called the police but Kelbert fled before officers arrived.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team took over the investigation and identified Kelbert through his digital identity with the help of the library.

ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation team arrested Kelbert at his north side home a few weeks later.

He was charged with possessing and accessing child pornography, and with credit for time already served, Kelbert has 16 months left on his sentence.

With files from 630 CHED

