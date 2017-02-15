Driver expected to plead guilty to causing fatal crash in Vernon

The driver who killed a woman and seriously injured her friend is expected to enter a guilty plea later this month.

Lori Vance, 40, is facing several charges in connection with a crash that killed 33 year old Erin Smith and left Lindsay Hauck with serious injuries.

At the time, police said Vance ran a red light in downtown Vernon in October 2014 and T-boned another vehicle occupied by Smith and Hauck. Both were nurses at Vernon Jubilee and were doing a coffee-run when the crash happened.

Dan McLaughlin with the B.C. Criminal Justice Branch says Vance is expected to plead guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm on February 27 in Vernon court.

He says the other charges against Vance including criminal negligence causing bodily harm are expected to be stayed when she appears in court.