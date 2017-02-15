2 border jumpers stopped in Surrey

Two border jumpers were apprehended in Surrey trying to illegally cross the Canada-U.S. border early Wednesday morning.

Surrey RCMP say an adult man and woman crossed the border at 0 Avenue near 184th Street, not far from the Pacific Highway crossing, around 5:40 a.m.

Officers picked them up very close to the scene and handed them over to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

Cpl. Scotty Schumann with Surrey RCMP says there was no resistance at the time of the arrest and it does not appear anything was seized from the duo.

Their motive for crossing the border illegally is unclear at this time.

“They were seeking to come to Canada for some reason,” said Schumann. “Our role is just to arrest them because they have illegally entered the country and then CBSA takes over the investigation.”

Schumann says similar incidents are not rare and happen on occasion, but there has been no increase in the number of calls related to illegal border crossings in recent months.