Youth arrested in gun incident near Citadel High School in Halifax

A 17-year-old male is in custody after police responded to a gun call at Citadel High School in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Halifax police say they were called to the school at about 10:40 a.m. after it was reported that a young man, possibly with a gun, was near the school.

Just seven minutes later, police arrested a Dartmouth teen, and found he had a handgun.

According to an E-mail sent to parents of students at Citadel High, the student did not attend the school.

Principal Wade Smith said the youth was engaged in a verbal confrontation with one of the students until school administration intervened, asking the suspect to leave the school grounds.

After the young man left, Smith said it was reported the man may have been in possession of a gun.

“This altercation did not cause a disruption to our daily routine nor did we have any information until after the youth had left our building to suggest there was any possible safety risk. For these reasons, the school did not go into lockdown,” the email reads.

Halifax Regional Police say the youth in question is now in custody, and has been charged with weapons-related offences. He is expected in Halifax provincial youth court Thursday.