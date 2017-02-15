Red Deer RCMP on scene of ‘unfolding event’ in Oriole Park

Alberta RCMP are asking residents in a northwest Red Deer neighbourhood to stay in their homes as they investigate an “unfolding event.”

RCMP would not release further details about the incident but said Wednesday morning they were on the scene of an unfolding event on Oyen Crescent in the Oriole Park area.

Officers said the public is not believed to be in danger, but residents are asked to stay in their homes. The general public is asked to avoid the area.

Oriole Park School has been placed in hold and secure as a safety precaution. RCMP said the incident is not related to the school or its students.

RCMP said more information would be released when it is available.

More to come…