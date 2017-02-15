Saskatoon weather outlook: record heat streak reaching to Saskatoon

Record breaking heat possible in Saskatoon on Thursday before changes kick in this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

The record breaking heat continues across Saskatchewan after six records fell on Monday, another two were broken yesterday in Assiniboia and Maple Creek, breaking records back as far as 1931!

We started off the day around -7 in Saskatoon with wind chill values making it feel like -13 this morning under partly to mostly sunny skies.

-5 right now in Saskatoon, up from our morning low of -7. Currently it feels like -9 with wind chill. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/5rJSOfhmo2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2017

Birds soaring outside on this beautiful blue sky day in Saskatoon! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/fqDLnfDNLM — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2017

+1 right now in Saskatoon, Outlook has already broken a record high from 2002 with their +7 right now! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/6omtoTAAs5 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 15, 2017

We will see some high clouds move for the rest of the day, but the sun will be able to shine through as temperatures climb to +1 by noon and up into mid-single digits this afternoon.

While Saskatoon’s high temperature record of 9.4 degrees from 1931 is out of reach today, we have a good shot at making history tomorrow.

Tonight

We’ll see those high clouds linger at times overnight as temperatures fall back a few degrees below freezing.

Thursday

-8 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning as a push of Pacific moisture keeps us under some cloud cover through the day.

Our record high temperature for Feb. 16 is 7.4 degrees from 2002, which may be broken with the help of a southerly wind mixing down some warm air that may heat us up to a historic high of 8 degrees.

Friday

A major change moves in to end the work week, but we should still top out at a high around +7 on Friday thanks to windy conditions moving in.

The upper ridge of high pressure that’s kept us in the heat this week will start to break down on Friday as a system slides by in the north, keeping us under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers through the day.

Family Day Long Weekend Outlook

Slightly cooler air slips in for the long weekend with daytime highs dropping back to just a few degrees above freezing on Saturday under partly to mostly cloudy skies before sliding back to the freezing mark Sunday and Monday.

There is a good chance of snow later in the day on Sunday and into Monday that we’re keeping an eye on to see how significant snowfall totals will be.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken at Iroquois Lake by Leslie Wotherspoon:

