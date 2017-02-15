Coldest night of the year walk in Saskatoon raises awareness of the homeless

People will be taking to the streets for the coldest night of the year walk to raise awareness about homeless people in Saskatoon and those who are hungry.

Organizers of the annual event said the aim is to end homelessness and put an end to hunger.

They are hoping to top the $45,000 raised by 40 teams and 250 people at last year’s walk.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of support from the community for the past few years, and we’re very grateful for it, but we’re hoping to break the record this year,” Marilyn Jackson, the fundraising and communications co-ordinator at the Lighthouse, said in a statement.

“The need in the community is increasing.”

Organizers are looking to raise $50,000 this year, which will be used to support crucial services at the Lighthouse and the Bridge Fellowship Centre.

The walk takes place at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 25, and Addie Stewart, the volunteer and donations co-ordinator at the Bridge, said there is still time to sign up.

“There’s still time for people in the community to help with the coldest night of the year,” Stewart said.

“We’re still taking team registrations and can always use more volunteers to help the event run smoothly.”

People taking part will walk from the Bridge to the Lighthouse along one of two routes along the South Saskatchewan River. They will then return to the Bridge where there will be a supper for everyone involved.

Anyone wanting to take part can register online.