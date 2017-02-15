Canada
Fentanyl and morphine grabbed in NS heist, police investigating

By Staff The Canadian Press

A quantity of the potentially deadly drug fentanyl was stolen during a home invasion late Tuesday in Nova Scotia.

The Mounties say they responded to the robbery at about 10 p.m. in the Valley neighbourhood near Truro, at a residence on McCallum Drive.

Investigators say three men forced their way into a home and demanded drugs from a homeowner.

They made off with quantities of fentanyl and morphine, a cell phone and cash, escaping the area undetected before police arrived.

The RCMP are looking for tips from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.

