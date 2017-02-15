West Kelowna transit attack

West Kelowna RCMP are looking for a male wanted in connection with an assault on a transit driver.

Police say the attack occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday at Highway 97 South and Hudson Road.

“Police have learned that the operator of the bus was allegedly struck by an unknown youth male suspect who fled the bus and area on foot,” Cst. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

He said the injuries to the bus driver were minor and that the attack may have been captured by video surveillance cameras on board the bus.

“The suspect was described to police as a young aboriginal male, with dark hair and poor complexion. He was seen wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts, white runners and carrying a large backpack with other smaller bags attached to it,” O’Donaghey said.

Assaults on transit drivers is front and centre following a fatal attack on a transit driver in Winnipeg Tuesday.