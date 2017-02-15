More than 50 students sick at Regina public school

Dozens of students at Henry Janzen elementary school in Regina were sick at home Wednesday.

According to a Regina Public School’s spokesperson, there were 52 kids reported sick. That number is down from 54 on Tuesday. On Monday, the school recorded 69 students ill.

The school said there were 10 staff members ill Tuesday, and only three Wednesday.

No word yet on what the illness may be, but the Regina Qu’appelle Health Region is investigating.

A letter was sent home to parents saying there was a higher than average illness and parents were asked to keep children at home if they are sick and 48 hours symptom free.

The school said they did a thorough six-hour cleaning session on all surfaces Tuesday.

All teachers have wipes on their desks for hygiene purposes and kids are asked to wash their hands before recess and lunch.