Alberta police watchdog investigates death of man in RCMP custody

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate the circumstances around the death of a 20-year-old man in RCMP custody.

On Feb. 11, Beaverlodge RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter at a home near Goodfare, Alta. Police entered the residence after the owner gave them permission. Once in the home, officers found a man lying on a couch. ASIRT said the man then stood up and picked up a shotgun that was nearby.

Police exited and surrounded the home, waiting for additional support to arrive.

Attempts by the officers to contact the man were unsuccessful and when they re-entered the home, the man’s body was found, according to ASIRT.

Because the man’s death happened while the house was under control of police officers, it is considered an in-custody death.

ASIRT has begun its investigation by examining the scene and speaking with witnesses. The agency said early evidence has shown that no shots were fired at any time by RCMP members.

ASIRT is called in to investigate incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death to any person.

Goodfare is located approximately 60 kilometres west of Grande Prairie.