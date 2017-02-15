Calgary Family Day events 2017: 10 affordable things to do over the long weekend

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Family Day that won’t break the bank? We have a list of 10 affordable options:

Check out Calgary’s first-ever Glow winter light festival

DETAILS: The Glow Downtown Winter Lights Festival features art installations, projections, theatrical experiences and light art.

WHEN: Feb. 17 – 20, 2017

WHERE: Various locations in downtown Calgary

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Calgary Downtown

Drink a hot chocolate for charity

DETAILS: During the month of February, various cafes and restaurants throughout Calgary will create signature hot chocolates with proceeds from each drink helping to support Calgary Meals on Wheels.

WHEN: February

WHERE: Various locations throughout Calgary

COST: Varies depending on location

WEBSITE: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

If you haven't tried our Red Velvet Drinking Chocolate for @YYCHotChocolate yet, get down here! What are you waiting for? 🙊 pic.twitter.com/uG9YCyCM9V — Fiasco Gelato (@fiascogelato) February 10, 2017

Watch a cheap movie thanks to Cineplex Family Favourites

DETAILS: Watch MVP: Most Valuable Primate at one of three Calgary movie theatres for just $3.

WHEN: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

WHERE:

Scotiabank Theater Chinook

Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing

Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum

COST: $2.99 per person for general admission

WEBSITE: Cineplex

Quit monkeying around & get $2.99 tickets to this week’s #FamilyFavourites screening of MVP: Most Valuable Primate! https://t.co/uZIg5iQJmh pic.twitter.com/3sNUZfmWQr — Cineplex Events (@CineplexEvents) February 15, 2017

Watch improv at Loose Moose Theatre

DETAILS: Watch performers work independently or in teams to create improvised scenes.

WHEN: Feb. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Loose Moose Theatre – 1235 26 Ave SE

COST: Between $12 – $15 per person

WEBSITE: Loose Moose Theatre Company

Lots of energy and laughs in our pre show class! Theatresports at 8pm! #yyc #yycarts #yycimprov pic.twitter.com/yUL4dya2Ha — Loose Moose Theatre (@LooseMooser) February 11, 2017

Check out Winterfest at Fort Calgary

DETAILS: Enjoy a day of free and family friendly activities (including horse-drawn wagon rides) at Fort Calgary.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

WHERE: Fort Calgary

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Fort Calgary

Travel through Calgary’s past at Fort Calgary https://t.co/3OhnpO7syP pic.twitter.com/XcnPbJw7E4 — RVwest magazine (@rvwestmag) January 31, 2017

Celebrate Family Day at Eau Claire Market

DETAILS: There will be live entertainment, face painting and carnival games at Eau Claire Market on Family Day.

WHEN: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

WHERE: Eau Claire Market – 200 Barlclay Parade S.W.

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Eau Claire Market

Join in the Family FISHtival at Bow Habitat Station

DETAILS: Learn the tips and tools you’ll need before heading out on your next fishing adventure.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

WHERE: Bow Habitat Station – 1440 17A Street S.E.

COST: Outdoor activities are free. A $5 entrance charge is issued to participate in indoor activities.

WEBSITE: Facebook event

We're crafting up a storm in preparation for #FISHtival Feb 18! Create a fish "puppet" in our Kid's Craft Zone. https://t.co/faiJbuS4h7 pic.twitter.com/UtvYexb0kt — Bow Habitat Station (@BowHabitat) February 11, 2017

Go skating at an outdoor rink

DETAILS: Lace up your skates and head out for a rip on one of the city’s outdoor rinks.

WHEN: Hours of operation differ depending on rink

WHERE:

Big Marlborough Park

Bowness Park Lagoon

Carburn Park

Olympic Plaza

Price’s Island Lagood

Thomson Family Park

COST: Free

WEBSITE: City of Calgary

Go tobogganing or sledding

DETAILS: Take advantage of the snow in city parks and enjoy a zip down a city-maintained toboggan hill.

WHEN: Any time you please

WHERE: There are 22 different City of Calgary-maintained hills. See the full list on the city’s website (below.)

COST: Free

WEBSITE: City of Calgary

Go fishing

DETAILS: Go fishing without a licence on waterbodies with open fishing seasons (not in national parks) during the Family Fishing Weekend. Fishing regulations still apply.

WHEN: Feb. 18, 19 and 20, 2017

WHERE: Various water bodies throughout Alberta.

COST: Free

WEBSITE: My Wild Alberta