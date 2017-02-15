Calgary Family Day events 2017: 10 affordable things to do over the long weekend
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Family Day that won’t break the bank? We have a list of 10 affordable options:
Check out Calgary’s first-ever Glow winter light festival
DETAILS: The Glow Downtown Winter Lights Festival features art installations, projections, theatrical experiences and light art.
WHEN: Feb. 17 – 20, 2017
WHERE: Various locations in downtown Calgary
COST: Free
WEBSITE: Calgary Downtown
Drink a hot chocolate for charity
DETAILS: During the month of February, various cafes and restaurants throughout Calgary will create signature hot chocolates with proceeds from each drink helping to support Calgary Meals on Wheels.
WHEN: February
WHERE: Various locations throughout Calgary
COST: Varies depending on location
WEBSITE: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest
Watch a cheap movie thanks to Cineplex Family Favourites
DETAILS: Watch MVP: Most Valuable Primate at one of three Calgary movie theatres for just $3.
WHEN: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
WHERE:
- Scotiabank Theater Chinook
- Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing
- Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum
COST: $2.99 per person for general admission
WEBSITE: Cineplex
Watch improv at Loose Moose Theatre
DETAILS: Watch performers work independently or in teams to create improvised scenes.
WHEN: Feb. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Loose Moose Theatre – 1235 26 Ave SE
COST: Between $12 – $15 per person
WEBSITE: Loose Moose Theatre Company
Check out Winterfest at Fort Calgary
DETAILS: Enjoy a day of free and family friendly activities (including horse-drawn wagon rides) at Fort Calgary.
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
WHERE: Fort Calgary
COST: Free
WEBSITE: Fort Calgary
Celebrate Family Day at Eau Claire Market
DETAILS: There will be live entertainment, face painting and carnival games at Eau Claire Market on Family Day.
WHEN: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
WHERE: Eau Claire Market – 200 Barlclay Parade S.W.
COST: Free
WEBSITE: Eau Claire Market
Join in the Family FISHtival at Bow Habitat Station
DETAILS: Learn the tips and tools you’ll need before heading out on your next fishing adventure.
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
WHERE: Bow Habitat Station – 1440 17A Street S.E.
COST: Outdoor activities are free. A $5 entrance charge is issued to participate in indoor activities.
WEBSITE: Facebook event
Go skating at an outdoor rink
DETAILS: Lace up your skates and head out for a rip on one of the city’s outdoor rinks.
WHEN: Hours of operation differ depending on rink
WHERE:
- Big Marlborough Park
- Bowness Park Lagoon
- Carburn Park
- Olympic Plaza
- Price’s Island Lagood
- Thomson Family Park
COST: Free
WEBSITE: City of Calgary
Go tobogganing or sledding
DETAILS: Take advantage of the snow in city parks and enjoy a zip down a city-maintained toboggan hill.
WHEN: Any time you please
WHERE: There are 22 different City of Calgary-maintained hills. See the full list on the city’s website (below.)
COST: Free
WEBSITE: City of Calgary
Go fishing
DETAILS: Go fishing without a licence on waterbodies with open fishing seasons (not in national parks) during the Family Fishing Weekend. Fishing regulations still apply.
WHEN: Feb. 18, 19 and 20, 2017
WHERE: Various water bodies throughout Alberta.
COST: Free
WEBSITE: My Wild Alberta
