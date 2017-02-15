Canada
February 15, 2017 1:21 pm

Calgary Family Day events 2017: 10 affordable things to do over the long weekend

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

The Glow Downtown Winter Lights Festival features art installations, projections, theatrical experiences and light art.

Calgary Downtown
Looking for a fun way to celebrate Family Day that won’t break the bank? We have a list of 10 affordable options:

Check out Calgary’s first-ever Glow winter light festival

DETAILS: The Glow Downtown Winter Lights Festival features art installations, projections, theatrical experiences and light art.

WHEN: Feb. 17 – 20, 2017

WHERE: Various locations in downtown Calgary

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Calgary Downtown

Drink a hot chocolate for charity

DETAILS: During the month of February, various cafes and restaurants throughout Calgary will create signature hot chocolates with proceeds from each drink helping to support Calgary Meals on Wheels.

WHEN: February

WHERE: Various locations throughout Calgary

COST: Varies depending on location

WEBSITE: YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

Watch a cheap movie thanks to Cineplex Family Favourites

DETAILS:  Watch MVP: Most Valuable Primate at one of three Calgary movie theatres for just $3.

WHEN: 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

WHERE:

  • Scotiabank Theater Chinook
  • Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing
  • Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum

COST: $2.99 per person for general admission

WEBSITE: Cineplex

Watch improv at Loose Moose Theatre

DETAILS: Watch performers work independently or in teams to create improvised scenes.

WHEN: Feb. 17 and 18 at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Loose Moose Theatre – 1235 26 Ave SE

COST: Between $12 – $15 per person

WEBSITE: Loose Moose Theatre Company

Check out Winterfest at Fort Calgary

DETAILS: Enjoy a day of free and family friendly activities (including horse-drawn wagon rides) at Fort Calgary.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

WHERE: Fort Calgary

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Fort Calgary

Celebrate Family Day at Eau Claire Market

DETAILS: There will be live entertainment, face painting and carnival games at Eau Claire Market on Family Day.

WHEN: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

WHERE: Eau Claire Market – 200 Barlclay Parade S.W.

COST: Free

WEBSITE: Eau Claire Market

Join in the Family FISHtival at Bow Habitat Station

DETAILS: Learn the tips and tools you’ll need before heading out on your next fishing adventure.

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017

WHERE: Bow Habitat Station – 1440 17A Street S.E.

COST: Outdoor activities are free. A $5 entrance charge is issued to participate in indoor activities.

WEBSITE: Facebook event

Go skating at an outdoor rink

DETAILS: Lace up your skates and head out for a rip on one of the city’s outdoor rinks.

WHEN: Hours of operation differ depending on rink

WHERE:

  • Big Marlborough Park
  • Bowness Park Lagoon
  • Carburn Park
  • Olympic Plaza
  • Price’s Island Lagood
  • Thomson Family Park

COST: Free

WEBSITE: City of Calgary

Go tobogganing or sledding

DETAILS: Take advantage of the snow in city parks and enjoy a zip down a city-maintained toboggan hill.

WHEN: Any time you please

WHERE: There are 22 different City of Calgary-maintained hills. See the full list on the city’s website (below.)

COST: Free

WEBSITE: City of Calgary

Go fishing

DETAILS: Go fishing without a licence on waterbodies with open fishing seasons (not in national parks) during the Family Fishing Weekend. Fishing regulations still apply.

WHEN: Feb. 18, 19 and 20, 2017

WHERE: Various water bodies throughout Alberta.

COST: Free

WEBSITE: My Wild Alberta

 

