Saskatchewan leads country in December 2016 manufacturing sales growth

Saskatchewan recorded the highest percentage increase in manufacturing sales among the provinces during December 2016 according to new figures released by Statistics Canada.

The agency reported on Wednesday that sales rose 5.4 per cent between November and December. The national average was 2.3 per cent.

“This marks the second straight month of increases in manufacturing sales,” Saskatchewan’s Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“It is one of the most diverse sectors of the economy that exports products to clients all over the world.”

During December, manufacturing sales in the province totalled $1.3 billion, with gains made in machinery, wood products and food manufacturing.

On a year-over-year basis, manufacturing sales were up 11.9 per cent in the province, the second highest rate among provinces. The annual national rate was 4.1 per cent.