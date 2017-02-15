Alberta man to learn sentence for murder of estranged wife

A Sherwood Park man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for the death of his wife.

Brian Beglau, 60, pleaded guilty last week to the second-degree murder of his estranged wife, Melanie Hunter.

Police found Hunter’s body inside a home in northeast Sherwood Park on the evening of Sept. 22, 2015, after responding to an alarm at the home. A man was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Two days later Beglau was charged in connection with her death.

Officers had been called on two previous occasions to the home where Hunter’s body was found, but those calls didn’t result in charges.

Beglau was charged with first-degree murder, but entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of second-degree murder last Thursday, which carries an automatic life sentence. The judge in the case will decide when Beglau can apply for parole, which can range from a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of 25 years.

RCMP said Beglau and Hunter were married but had been living separately for three years before Hunter’s death.

Hunter had a son and daughter.