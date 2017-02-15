Former ICBC employee charged in connection with Justice Institute attacks to appear in court

A former ICBC employee charged with accessing the personal information of the Justice Institute attack victims is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Forty-four-year-old Candy Rheaume has been charged for fraudulently obtaining the names of the attack victims using the corporation’s computer services without authorization.

Fifteen victims across Metro Vancouver were subject to firebombings and shootings at their homes after a man who saw them park at the Justice Institute of B.C. tracked them down using information obtained from their licence plates.

The attacks, which included houses, cars and trailers set on fire, along with homes and vehicles shot at, started April 2011 and carried on until January 2012.

They were orchestrated by Langley’s Vincent Cheung who was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison by a B.C. Supreme Court judge last July. During the trial for Cheung, Crown Counsel said in court that the homes were occupied at the time of the shootings and it was “only dumb luck that no one was killed.”

The extensive investigation spanned four years and many jurisdictions across B.C., involving hundreds of police officers from several police agencies.

Global News will have a reporter in court and give more details as they become available. More to come.

-With files from the Canadian Press