London police arrest suspect in Christmas Day break-ins

London police say they’ve made an arrest in the case of a grinch wanted in connection with a string of break-ins in Old South and Wortley Village on Christmas Day.

Officers say each of the incidents took place in the overnight hours and a number of churches and businesses were targeted.

Items were allegedly taken from each location and the properties suffered minor damage.

As a result of the investigation, officers say a 27-year-old London man was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering as well as theft on Tuesday, Feb. 14.