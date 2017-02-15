London police arrest suspect in Christmas Day break-ins

London police say they’ve made an arrest in the case of a grinch wanted in connection with a string of break-ins in Old South and Wortley Village on Christmas Day.
Officers say each of the incidents took place in the overnight hours and a number of churches and businesses were targeted.
Items were allegedly taken from each location and the properties suffered minor damage.
As a result of the investigation, officers say a 27-year-old London man was arrested and charged with three counts of breaking and entering as well as theft on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.