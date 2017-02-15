Crime
February 15, 2017 11:05 am

Known sex offender accused of masturbating in window while kids were sledding in Dartmouth

By Staff The Canadian Press

A known sex offender has been arrested after a group of children reported seeing him perform an indecent act in Dartmouth.

Police say the children were sledding on a hill behind an apartment building yesterday afternoon when they heard a cough and then witnessed a man masturbating in the window of one unit.

Fifty-six-year-old James Michael Snow of Dartmouth was arrested and is to appear in court later today on one count of committing an indecent act.

Snow was previously convicted in 2003 of sexually assaulting a child.

