London police investigating convenience store robbery

London police have released a suspect description following an early-morning robbery.

According to a media release issued Wednesday morning, a lone male entered a Mac’s Milk convenience store located at 900 Oxford St. E. at around 3 a.m. and demanded cash and merchandise from the cashier.

The suspect was in possession of a weapon, though police did not disclose what type of weapon it was. No one was hurt.

The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’0″, with a medium build, unshaven, between 30 an 35 years of age.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.