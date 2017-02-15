Multiple collisions on Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday causing major delays

Multiple collisions on the Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday morning have brought traffic in the area to a standstill.

Three problems northbound have left traffic gridlocked.

Highway 99 is lined up bumper to bumper from Highway 10.

All feeder routes to the bridge are also clogged.

The Massey Tunnel is also backed up from Highway 17 as an alternate route.

Multiple crashes in/on/around the #AlexFraserBridge this morning making for a miserable commute. Pls slow down & leave room #preventchaos — Cst. Swallow DPD (@CstSwallow) February 15, 2017

