February 15, 2017 10:20 am

Multiple collisions on Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday causing major delays

Multiple collisions on the Alex Fraser Bridge Wednesday morning have brought traffic in the area to a standstill.

Three problems northbound have left traffic gridlocked.

Highway 99 is lined up bumper to bumper from Highway 10.

All feeder routes to the bridge are also clogged.

The Massey Tunnel is also backed up from Highway 17 as an alternate route.

