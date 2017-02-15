Truck crashes into restaurant, jewellery store in southeast Edmonton

Two businesses in southeast Edmonton were heavily damaged early Wednesday morning after a truck crashed into them.

Police were called to a strip mall on 34th Avenue near 93rd Street around 4 a.m.

“We received a phone call from security guards that were making their rounds in the area,” Sgt. Jerrid Maze with the Edmonton Police Service’s southeast division said. “They advised that there was major damage to one of the shopping complexes.”

Police arrived to find the truck had been driven through two businesses in a strip mall: Sambol Sri Lankan Kitchen restaurant and VJ Jewellers.

Police believe the suspect was using the truck to try and gain access to the jewelry store, but all the merchandise had been locked up the night before so nothing was readily-available to be stolen.

Maze said more incidents like this are occurring.

“People are becoming more brazen with their activities. A lot of them aren’t towards people at this point early in the morning, as we see here, but a lot of it is an opportunity to take money or property,” he said.

The truck — a dirty, dark-coloured Ford F-350 with major damage — was abandoned a short distance away. It’s believed it was stolen. Police are still searching for suspects.