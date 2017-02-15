Elizabeth Wettlaufer, charged in Ontario seniors’ deaths, due in court Wednesday

Elizabeth Wettlaufer will make an appearance in a Woodstock courtroom on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old former nurse is facing a number of charges in connection with the alleged murders of eight residents at long-term care homes in London and Woodstock.

Before giving up her nursing licence, Wettlaufer worked at a variety of nursing homes including Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park in London.

Last October, Wettlaufer was taken into custody and charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. Then last month, she was charged with four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection to people who were in her care.

Wettlaufer has been in custody since her arrest last fall.

The eight deaths happened between 2007 and 2014.

Last month, police raised eyebrows with the news two bodies had been exhumed as part of the investigation. In late January police exhumed Arpad Horwath, who died in 2014 at a long-term care facility in London and Helen Matheson, who died in 2011 at Caressant Care in Woodstock.

AM980 will have a reporter in Woodstock for Wednesday’s court appearance.