Suspect wanted for assaulting, throwing woman into moving TTC bus: police

A 35-year-old woman is in hospital with serious head injuries after police say she was attacked and then thrown into a moving bus in Toronto.

The incident happened last Friday around 10 a.m. on the corner of Sherbourne Street and Queen Street East in the city’s downtown core.

Toronto police say the woman was punched several times by another woman and “thrown in the path of the bus or into the bus as it passed.”

The suspect then fled the scene traveling northbound on Sherbourne. It’s unclear what precipitated the assault.

The woman who was attacked remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is described as having a pale-white complexion, around 30 years of age and with red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault or has video of the incident to come forward.

The public can contact police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).