February 15, 2017 1:45 am
Updated: February 15, 2017 1:47 am

Art Zuidema out as London city manager

There was a major late-night shake up at London city hall as council announced Art Zuidema is no longer with the city following a five-year stint as City Manager.

City treasurer Martin Hayward has been appointed acting city manager, council announced in a brief media release issued at 12:03 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Sometimes in a professional relationship there is a time to part ways. I wish Mr. Zuidema all the best in his future endeavours,” tweeted councillor Tanya Park.

In the release, council also thanked Zuidema for his leadership during the last five years.

More information to come.

