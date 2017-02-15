Markel Jason Downey acquitted of attempted murder charges

A Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge has acquitted Markel Jason Downey of attempted murder charges.

The 20-year-old was facing 28 charges, including three counts of attempted murder, that stemmed from an incident in Cole Harbour more than two years ago.

The decision comes less than a week after the Crown and defence presented their closing arguments.

It was alleged that Downey broke into a home on Arklow Drive on Nov. 30, 2014.

Three people were shot, including Ashley MacLean Kearse, who was left paralyzed from the chest down and confined to a wheelchair.

On Thursday, Crown Attorney James Giacomantonio told Global News the case almost rested entirely on MacLean Kearse’s testimony.

Three youths were also charged in connection with the home invasion and have since been dealt with in the justice system after pleading guilty. A court ban protects the names of those individuals.

– With files from Natasha Pace, Global News