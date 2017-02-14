Trial of man accused in Polson Park shootout begins

It’s been more than two years since a brazen daylight shootout took place in Vernon’s Polson Park. The trial of a man accused of taking part in that exchange of gunfire began in Vernon Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Jacob Lowes is facing five charges including attempted murder.

Tuesday morning, crown counsel laid out its case. The crown alleges that two people were trying to rob Lowes in Unit 109 at the Green Valley Motel across the highway from Polson Park.

“The robbery did not go as planned. The shotgun the robbers took with them was fired into the ceiling of Unit 109. The robbers ran away into or near Polson Park,” said crown counsel Jeremy Guild.

Crown counsel alleges that just before 8:00 a.m. on August 12, 1014 Lowes chased the alleged robbers into Polson Park and ended up in a shootout in which five or six shots were fired.

“The crown’s theory is that Mr. Lowes was part of the business of the sale of illicit drugs from Unit 109 and that after the attempted robbery of his drug business he chased after and shot the robbers…in Polson Park to show he would stand up to intimidation and protect his business,” said Guild.

No one was hurt in the shooting. Lowes has pleaded not guilty to all five charges, none of which relate to drugs. His lawyers said the case against Lowes is circumstantial.

“It is up to the crown to prove all the charges beyond a reasonable doubt and our client obviously has the right to remain silent. It is up to us to determine at the end of the crown’s case whether or not there is any reason for him to take the stand or if there is any case for him to answer,” said defence counsel Glenn Verdurmen.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.