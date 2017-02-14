Lloydminster responds to crude oil spill near wastewater treatment plant

The City of Lloydminster responded to a crude oil spill near the wastewater treatment plant on Tuesday.

At around 12:30 p.m. CT, members of the city’s operations team were called to a report of spilled oil northeast of Lloydminster.

With support from the Lloydminster Fire Department, the team is working to mitigate potential for environmental impact.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has been notified.

City officials are asking motorists to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lloydminster’s public safety office at 780-874-3710.