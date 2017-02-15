Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

A weather system will bring bands of precip into the BC Southern Interior.

Freezing levels will be between 2000m and 2500m today. Expect a wintery mix. Some areas may see the possibility of freezing rain as many parts of the Southern Interior remains near freezing at the surface but warmer air is pushing in at the upper levels.

Sleet will also be a possibility today and tomorrow morning. The precip will taper off by tomorrow night.

Signs point to a break on Friday but the weekend looks unsettled with the potential for another system to track into the region from the South.

Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +6

~ Duane/Wesla