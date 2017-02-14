Parents of 25-year-old Sask. man killed in workplace incident say they are devastated

The parents of a 25-year-old man from Davidson, Sask. who died in a fatal workplace incident Monday say they are devastated.

Jesse Hoehn was killed in what police are calling a fatal workplace “incident” on Highway 42 between Eyebrow, Sask. and Keeler, Sask.

According to Moose Jaw RCMP, officers were called to a work site incident at around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. They said a 25-year-old man died from injuries sustained during the incident.

“It’s pretty devastating,” Jesse’s dad, Mike, said.

“It’s not something you ever want to hear or be a part of. It’s tough.”

Moose Jaw RCMP and Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) are investigating.

Mike and Carol, Jesse’s mother, said they don’t know what happened when Jesse died. They are waiting for a report from OH&S.

The couple described their son as a good brother who loved snowboarding, motorcycles, fishing and hanging out with his friends.

“He was a good guy, a good worker. He was always there to lend a hand,” Carol said.

Jesse was also a new uncle, with twin nephews born just 8 weeks ago.

“He was pretty proud of those two little boys,” Carol said.

The family said they are still in shock.

“You never want to be burying your children. It’s hard,” Mike said.