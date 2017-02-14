Knife-point robberies at Okanagan stores

RCMP in the north Okanagan are investigating two armed robberies.

The first happened Monday evening at a Dollar Tree Store in Vernon.

Police say a man produced a knife, stated it was a robbery, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

About four hours later, a 7-11 convenience store in Armstrong was robbed by a knife-toting woman.

She left in a car with cash and merchandise.

Police soon found a car matching the description and arrested a woman and two men, all in their 20’s.

They remain in RCMP custody.