Knife-point robberies at Okanagan stores
RCMP in the north Okanagan are investigating two armed robberies.
The first happened Monday evening at a Dollar Tree Store in Vernon.
Police say a man produced a knife, stated it was a robbery, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
About four hours later, a 7-11 convenience store in Armstrong was robbed by a knife-toting woman.
She left in a car with cash and merchandise.
Police soon found a car matching the description and arrested a woman and two men, all in their 20’s.
They remain in RCMP custody.
