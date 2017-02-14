ALERT records Lethbridge’s largest drug seizure worth $1 million

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized over one million dollars worth of drugs and proceeds of crime following an investigation in Lethbridge.

It’s believed that it is the city’s largest drug seizure in history.

Police said four homes were searched and three people were arrested.

ALERT, Lethbridge Police Service and RCMP conducted the seizure on Feb 11. Police say significant quantities of ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana, cannabis resin, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and LSD were seized, along with firearms and cash.

A press conference with further details is scheduled for Wednesday.