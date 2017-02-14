Alberta NDP’s ‘building a pipeline…to your heart’ Valentine receives mixed messages online

The Alberta NDP has stirred up controversy on Twitter with a Valentine’s Day message to Albertans.

The valentine features a smiling Rachel Notley and reads: “building a pipeline … to your heart.”

Happy Valentine's Day from all of us at the Alberta NDP. pic.twitter.com/PAY6B8MMxQ — albertaNDP (@albertaNDP) February 14, 2017

Some Twitter users were amused by the Alberta government’s Valentine’s Day message, which appeared to highlight the federal government’s recent approvals of pipeline projects, including Kinder Morgan’s Trans-Mountain expansion and Enbridge Line 3 pipeline.

The Trudeau administration gave its seal of approval to the two pipelines in December 2016. The prime minister said it was Alberta’s climate leadership that opened the door to the pipeline approvals.

But the province has experienced quite a bit of backlash over its climate policies, including the much-maligned carbon tax, which came into effect Jan. 1.

Several people on Twitter appeared frustrated, or even angered by the government’s playful message.

Janet Brown, a political analyst from Calgary, told News Talk 770 she expects the greeting will simply reinforce Albertans’ opinions on the NDP.

“If it was an attempt to change anyone’s mind or make them feel any better about the NDP, it was probably misguided,” Brown said.

“If it was just a way to express something jovial to people who already support you, then it wasn’t a bad idea.”

While several people responded with anger over the government’s policies, especially as the Alberta economy continues to struggle in the wake of low oil prices, others sought to shine a spotlight on the perceived environmental impact of the pipelines and the impact on First Nations communities.

@albertaNDP Right through the hearts of First Nations people. Can you get any more tone deaf?! — Chickadee (@Bagelandtomato) February 14, 2017

NDP MLA Thomas Dang posted a Valentine’s Day greeting of his own, urging Albertans to sign the NDP’s daylight saving time survey.

Happy Valentine's Day. Remember to take the DST survey at albertandpcaucus.ca #ableg pic.twitter.com/DohDubP2Wp — Thomas Dang (@ThomasDangAB) February 14, 2017

The NDP did not respond to a News Talk 770 request for comment on the Valentine’s Day messages.