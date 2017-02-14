Police investigating firearm incident at a Regina McDonald’s

Regina police are currently investigating a firearms incident at the McDonald’s on Dewdney Avenue.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation but said it appears a woman pulled out what appeared to be a gun and pointed it at someone in a vehicle.

According to police, the victim in this incident left in a vehicle and age and gender is not known yet.

Police said the suspect left in another vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle was found along with the driver. Officers are still searching for the woman who allegedly pointed the firearm at someone.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please call police at 306-777-6500.