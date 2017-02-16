Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign linebacker Sam Hurl

WINNIPEG — Linebacker Sam Hurl will be sticking around Manitoba a little longer after re-signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday.

Hurl registered 15 tackles in 12 games last year during his second season in Winnipeg. He joined the Bombers in 2015 as a free agent following three years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 26-year-old Canadian has seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 149 tackles in 72 career games.

Hurl was selected in the second round of the 2012 CFL Draft by the Roughriders.

DEFENSIVE DEPTH: The Bombers have also added linebacker Will Smith and defensive back Sam Brown to their roster.

Smith put up 12 tackles in 11 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season. The 25-year-old American played two games with the Bombers in 2014.

Brown had 123 tackles in 45 games during his four-year college career at Missouri Western State. The 24-year-old American spent part of last season with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.