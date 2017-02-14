Laval students celebrate Valentine’s Day by giving to those in need

For many people, Valentine’s Day is a time to show our friends and family how much we love them.

Students at Souvenir Elementary in Laval decided to try something different – giving to those they don’t know at all.

For the last few weeks, students have been collecting food and household items to donate to the Ronald McDonald House in Montreal.

Grade 1 teacher Rita Farinaccio, who organized the fundraiser, said she wanted to show her students another side of Valentine’s Day.

“Valentine’s Day is not only about flowers and chocolates,” she told Global News.

“It’s also about reaching out to our community and helping families and children that need us.”

The Ronald McDonald House is an organization that provides a home away from home for families of children with critical illnesses who travel to Montreal for treatment.

“If they don’t have food, they won’t have smiles on their faces,” said Grade 1 student Thea Koutroumanis.

“So, we’re trying to give them stuff so they can have a smile on their face.”

Students at Souvenir Elementary in #Laval are celebrating #valentines by spreading the love to the Ronald McDonald House in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/X3BoRHSJJT — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) February 14, 2017

The Ronald McDonald House said the items will help a lot of families, and the gesture will go even further.

“On Valentine’s Day, it becomes very touching for the families to know that sometimes people they don’t even know are out there, are caring and are thinking of them,” said Angela Cellini.

The children at Souvenir Elementary said it’s important to spread the love.

“Valentine’s Day is all about giving with your heart,” said Grade 5 student Emma Ruggi.

“So why not give – to not only friends and family that are healthy and wealthy and have an amazing life – but to give with your heart to those in need.”