Stranded sledders rescued from ravine

It was a long night stranded on a mountain for two snowmobilers in the Shuswap.

Chase RCMP say the father and son from Abbotsford went into a ravine Sunday on Crowfoot Mountain and couldn’t get out.

They had cell phone coverage and called for help, saying they were prepared to spend the night but preferred to get rescued.

Volunteers with the Crowfoot Snowmobile Club got within a half kilometre of the pair but couldn’t reach them because of darkness and terrain.

They returned Monday morning and assisted the sledders in getting out of their predicament.