Calgary poised to break century-old record temperature for Valentine’s Day

The temperature in Calgary may soar high enough on Tuesday to break a record high set over a century ago.

According to Environment Canada, the record high for Calgary on Feb. 14 was recorded at the Calgary International Airport in 1916 when it was 12.2 C.

Meteorologist Jordan Witzel said if a new record high were to be set, it would likely be between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The lowest temperature recorded in Calgary on Valentine’s Day was in 1923 when it dropped to -39.4 C.

A year later, the record for greatest snowfall was set when 17.8 cm fell.

As of 12 p.m., the mercury was hovering at around 10 C.