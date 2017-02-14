Copper pipe stolen from old Mosaic Stadium: police

Regina police say a section of old copper pipe was stolen from old Mosaic Stadium recently.

According to police, on Feb. 7, an officer went to old Mosaic Stadium to investigate a theft after an employee noticed a fresh set of tracks in the snow leading from the west side to the east side of the stadium.

Police said the employee found the tracks odd because the east part of the building has been shut down for some time.

The officer found that some locks on the east side of the building had been removed and it appeared someone had entered through the east side of the stadium, then cut out about 50 to 60 feet (15 to 18 metres) of copper piping.

The exact time and date of the theft are unknown. Police found some tools they believe were left by the suspect or suspects. There were no suitable surfaces on the tools for fingerprinting.

The Regina Police Service’s property crimes division is investigating, but police do not have any suspects.