Beware black ice; wear your seatbelt

Black ice may have been a factor in single vehicle crash in Kelowna that sent an elderly woman to hospital.

Police say there was heavy damage to the passenger side of the car which hit a utility pole on Casorso Road Monday just before 10 p.m.

“RCMP wish to ask motorists to be mindful that black ice is common this time of year, when overnight temperatures drop below zero after a day of snow melt,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The 72-year-old driver, who many not have been wearing a seat-belt, was unconscious when emergency crews arrived.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Seat belts save lives, please buckle up,” said O’Donaghey.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.