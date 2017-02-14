Traffic
February 14, 2017 2:05 pm

Beware black ice; wear your seatbelt

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Car hits utility pole on Casorso Road in Kelowna

RCMP Photo
A A

Black ice may have been a factor in single vehicle crash in Kelowna that sent an elderly woman to hospital.

Police say there was heavy damage to the passenger side of the car which hit a utility pole on Casorso Road Monday just before 10 p.m.

“RCMP wish to ask motorists to be mindful that black ice is common this time of year, when overnight temperatures drop below zero after a day of snow melt,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

The 72-year-old driver, who many not have been wearing a seat-belt, was unconscious when emergency crews arrived.

Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“Seat belts save lives, please buckle up,” said O’Donaghey.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Kelowna detachment at 250-762-3300.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Ice
Driver injured
Kelowna
RCMP
Seat Belts
Single Vehicle Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News