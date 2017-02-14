London Taxi Association slams Uber’s ‘hostage negotiation’ in letter to council ahead of vote

The London Taxi Association is anxiously awaiting the results of a full council meeting that could have a huge impact on how Londoners get around.

Council will vote Tuesday on a vehicle for hire bylaw that would see the city regulate ride-sharing companies like Uber. the city is considering a bylaw that would require cameras in all vehicles-for-hire. Uber has threatened to leave the city if the bylaw is approved.

The London Taxi Association is pointing to Uber’s threat in a letter it sent to council, warning of the gravity of the situation.

Spokesperson Roger Caranci writes that Uber’s threat to leave “amounts to a hostage negotiation” and that the vote “could alter the course of safety for passengers” in all vehicles for hire.

Caranci adds that the taxi industry in London is one of the best in North America and is open to competition on an even playing field.

“Do we have problems? Yes, we do. Can we better ourselves? Absolutely. I said that when I came on the scene with the taxi industry that they have to provide better services. They’re committed to doing that but it’s a difficult thing to do under the pressures being put forth by the rogue company that keeps operating illegally,” Caranci said.

While Caranci argues that the inclusion of cameras in vehicles is pivotal for the safety of both passengers and drivers, Uber has argued that because the app tracks both the driver and passenger that cameras are unnecessary.

Suze Morrison has been driving for Uber since the spring to supplement her income while she launches her own small business. She spoke on AM980’s Craig Needles Show on Tuesday to defend Uber.

“I hate to go down the anecdotal rabbit hole, but I have young women who get in my car all the time and they talk to me about how much safer they feel in Ubers, how they hate taking cabs, they don’t feel safe in cabs. And they don’t like the customer service in the cab industry.”

Two weeks ago city council voted 7-6 to require cameras in all vehicles, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. Councillors Stephen Turner and Jared Zaifman missed that vote.

If the bylaw to regulate Uber fails Tuesday night, it would likely mean city council would have to start from scratch. If an alternative isn’t readily available, or isn’t able to garner support from the majority of council, the current bylaw would remain in place. That would mean Uber would continue to operate illegally in London.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick.