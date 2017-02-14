John Stamos joins forces with PETA for animal adoption ad

John Stamos is spending Valentine’s Day with an adorable dog for a new PETA campaign.

The Scream Queens actor has joined forces with the animal rights organization for a heartwarming animal adoption ad.

Promoting adoption from animal shelters, the ad’s slogan gets right to the point: “Adoption Is Love. Begin a Lifelong Friendship at Your Local Animal Shelter,” with a sweet picture of Stamos and the dog as photographed by Brian Bowen Smith.

Stamos, of course, is a famous animal lover and proud owner of two dogs. In fact, Stamos has so much puppy love that both his dogs–Frieda and Lilo–have their own Instagram accounts. The accounts are filled with adorable pictures of the dogs and sometimes Stamos even makes an appearance.

Loving the holiday season! Hanging with Dad as we decorate the tree 🌲 #christmas #doglife #germanshepherd A post shared by Frieda (@friedastamos) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:01pm PST

I sure do love my daddy snuggles! #rescuedog A post shared by Lilo (@theliloforce) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:25pm PST

“I couldn’t ask for more devoted companions than my dogs Lilo and Frieda, who are always ready to play, snuggle, and keep my spirits up,” Stamos said. “PETA and I encourage people to find the love of their lives at their local animal shelter.”

Last year, the Fuller House actor lost his beloved German Shepard, Linka. “She was always there, especially in the dark times. Never judging. By my side. Only loyal. #rip Linka,” the actor wrote on Instagram.