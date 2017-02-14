Calgary crime
February 14, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: February 14, 2017 1:48 pm

Calgary police investigate Whitehorn home invasion

Melissa Gilligan By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: Police tape surrounds a crime scene in Calgary.

Global News
A A

Calgary police are investing reports of a home invasion in the community of Whitehorn.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Whitehorn Crescent NE. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner told police five people burst into his house.

Police couldn’t confirm if the suspects had guns, but said no shots were fired.

Investigators said the suspects weren’t known to the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Ken MacGillivray 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Whitehorn
Home Invasion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News