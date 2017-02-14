Calgary police investigate Whitehorn home invasion

Calgary police are investing reports of a home invasion in the community of Whitehorn.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Whitehorn Crescent NE. at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The homeowner told police five people burst into his house.

Police couldn’t confirm if the suspects had guns, but said no shots were fired.

Investigators said the suspects weren’t known to the homeowner.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Ken MacGillivray