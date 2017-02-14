Saskatoon weather outlook: heating up for Valentine’s Day and beyond

Saskatchewan is heating up back above freezing for Valentine’s Day and beyond, but how long does it last?

Saskatoon Forecast

Valentine’s Day

Six new daytime high records were reached on Monday including Collins Bay, Hudson Bay, Key Lake, La Ronge, Stony Rapids and Yorkton.

Temperatures fell back to -10 overnight with wind chills in the mid-minus teens before warming up to -7 by morning.

High clouds stuck around through the morning as the mercury pushed up to just shy of the freezing mark by noon.

Cooler start to Valentine's Day with a current temp of -7 and a wind chill of -12 right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/anlsILvsBo — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 14, 2017

Pretty nice Valentine's Day out there, now sitting at -4 with a wind chill making it feel like -7! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/mQJyjE7KAq — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 14, 2017

Things are really heating up on this Valentine's Day, parts of western #Sask are already above freezing! #yxe pic.twitter.com/Lc1FhSnA6J — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) February 14, 2017

Skies will clear through the afternoon with sunshine to end off our Valentine’s Day as we heat way up above the freezing mark by a few degrees for a daytime high.

Tonight

Mostly clear skies will stick around tonight as temperatures fall back into mid-minus single digits.

Wednesday

We get into the core of the heat mid-week with a massive upper ridge of high pressure helping keep skies mostly sunny through the day on Wednesday.

We’ll see temperatures shoot right up into mid-positive single digits for an afternoon high, which is still a few degrees away from our record high of 9.4 degrees from 1931.

Thursday-Friday

A record breaking day is quite likely on Thursday as the upper ridge hangs on with our previous record to beat being 7.4 degrees from 2002 and an expected high around 7 degrees.

Clouds will build back in during the day and stick around on Friday with some wind and a slight chance of showers as we climb to a daytime high in mid-single digits and our upper ridge breaks down and a system slides by north of the city.

Family Day Long Weekend Outlook

Cooler, unsettled weather moves in for the long weekend, but we may see some sunshine to start on Saturday with a daytime high just above freezing before clouds move back in.

We cool back to an afternoon high around the freezing mark for Sunday and Family Day under cloudy skies with a chance of snow as a system slides by south of our area and kicks up a good chance of precipitation.

Chelsea Nelson took this Your Saskatchewan photo at Hillmond:

