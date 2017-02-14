Sports
February 14, 2017 4:05 pm

Former NFL’er Drake Nevis joining Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mitch_personalities 220x260px By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Drake Nevis sacks former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Drew Willy during a CFL game in Hamilton, ON. on July 7, 2016.

John E. Sokolowski / Getty Images
A A

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed former NFL defensive tackle Drake Nevis on the opening day of CFL Free Agency.

Nevis put up five sacks and 29 tackles in 14 games as a rookie last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 27-year-old American is expected to replace free agent Euclid Cummings on Winnipeg’s defensive line.

Before joining the CFL, Nevis played 26 games over four seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He racked up a sack and 50 tackles during that span.

Nevis was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Drake Nevis
Football
Hamilton Tiger Cats
NFL
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Winnipeg sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News