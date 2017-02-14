Former NFL’er Drake Nevis joining Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed former NFL defensive tackle Drake Nevis on the opening day of CFL Free Agency.

Nevis put up five sacks and 29 tackles in 14 games as a rookie last season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 27-year-old American is expected to replace free agent Euclid Cummings on Winnipeg’s defensive line.

Nevis was a monster inside last year! Big signing… 👏🏾👏🏾 @Wpg_BlueBombers — Andrew Harris (@andrewharris33) February 14, 2017

Before joining the CFL, Nevis played 26 games over four seasons in the NFL with four different teams. He racked up a sack and 50 tackles during that span.

Nevis was selected in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.